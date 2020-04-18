Marshall County businesses team up to make masks for community

With all that's going on, medical masks are in short supply these days. Two local businesses, Raymon in Albion and Smokin' G's in Marshalltown, are stepping up.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — With medical masks in historically high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they're in short supply. So two central Iowa businesses are stepping up to help make some for their communities - completely for free.

In their first day distributing masks, Raymon in Albion and Smokin' G'g BBQ in Marshalltown had 1,000 to give out. They went through that in an hour, so they stepped up their numbers.