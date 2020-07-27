x
Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

coronavirus

#MaskUpIA: Your face mask photos

From the colorful to superhero designs, Iowans are sharing their face mask pictures with Local 5.

What an adorable photo: Mimi is masking up!

Credit: Denise Roach
Masking up at the Menards in Grimes. Thanks for the photo, Steven!

Credit: Steven Becker

This colorful mask was sent to us by viewer Renee Oskam

Credit: Renee Oskam
Leah and her furry friend, Frankie, are masking up!

Credit: Leah Vera Ortega
Cathy Kurtz sends us this photo, with a reminder from Raygun that "A mask is the new smile!" 

Credit: Cathy Kurtz
Showing off a face mask from Raygun!

John says, "No joke! Real heroes #MaskUp!"

Credit: John
Submit your #MaskUpIA photos to Local 5 in one of the following ways:

  • Submit them via the homepage on the We Are Iowa app
  • Text them to 515-457-1026
  • Email them to news@weareiowa.com

Be sure to include your name, information about the photo and where you're from!

By sharing a video/photo with us, you are granting Local 5 News/CW Iowa 23 and our content partners permission to use the content on our TV, digital and social platforms in perpetuity.

