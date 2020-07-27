MaskUpIA: Your face mask photos

From the colorful to superhero designs, Iowans are sharing their face mask pictures with Local 5.

What an adorable photo: Mimi is masking up!

Masking up at the Menards in Grimes. Thanks for the photo, Steven!

This colorful mask was sent to us by viewer Renee Oskam

Leah and her furry friend, Frankie, are masking up!

Cathy Kurtz sends us this photo, with a reminder from Raygun that "A mask is the new smile!"

John says, "No joke! Real heroes #MaskUp!"

Submit your #MaskUpIA photos to Local 5 in one of the following ways:

Submit them via the homepage on the We Are Iowa app

Text them to 515-457-1026

Email them to news@weareiowa.com

Be sure to include your name, information about the photo and where you're from!