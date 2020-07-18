'Mask Up Iowa' protest demands mask mandate from Terrace Hill lawn

Protesters took to the governor's mansion Friday, speaking out against Gov. Reynolds's decision to return schools to in-person learning in the fall.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protesters took to Terrace Hill Friday, demanding Gov. Reynolds to sign a mask mandate into effect.

The protest drew 80 cars, some sporting posters honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on, Iowa is one of just two states in the nation to not have any sort of face mask mandate in place. Our state is also one of 18 states classified in the "Red Zone" for COVID-19 cases, according to a report prepared for the White House coronavirus task force.

Iowa had its largest single-day increase of the entire pandemic Friday, with 885 more Iowans testing positive for the virus between 9 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

That same day, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her goal to send all Iowa schools back to in-person learning in the fall, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Iowa of late, parents like Laural Clinton, whose son has asthma and other underlying health conditions, are very worried about sending their kids back to school.

Clinton says Reynolds' decision is not only dangerous, but also paints the state and its people in a bad light.

"People think a lot of Iowa, until now. She's just bottoming us out," Clinton said. "We deserve to live, we deserve to go shop, we deserve to send out kids to school. But we have to have it done in a safe manner."

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Thomas Ahart criticized Reynolds as well, saying:

"The lack of clear and often time contradicting guidance from the federal and state governments has left local officials, including school districts, to their own devices to determine what is best for their community."

DMPS has planned on starting off the school year 100 percent virtually, but Ahart said Gov. Reynolds' order has forced them to go back to the drawing board all over again.

Clinton's son will be a junior at Roosevelt this year. She says he wants to go back to school as much as the next kid; but she's worried that people not taking the pandemic seriously will make it too unsafe for him to return.