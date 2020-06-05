Assistance available for Johnston small businesses

JOHNSTON, Iowa — While the city of Johnston remains under COVID-19 restrictions, relief is available for businesses experiencing hardship due to closures.
The Greater Des Moines Small Business Recovery Grant Program is now accepting applications for businesses with 0-30 employees that have had restrictions placed on their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Small businesses are the heart and the soul of our communities and they're struggling right now," said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld, "So we are really excited to be able to offer grants up to $5,000, to small businesses in Johnston. They can go out on our website and they can apply for those grants, the application will be available through May 20. We really want them to, to apply for these, you know, it may be just enough to help them pay for their rent pay for their utilities, you know, to help them hold on, you know, and get them through this very difficult time that we're all dealing with."
The deadline to apply is midnight on Wednesday, May 20. Grant awards will range from $1,000-$5,000.
For more information regarding the great qualifications or community resources available, click here.