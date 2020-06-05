Assistance available for Johnston small businesses

"Small businesses are the heart and the soul of our communities and they're struggling right now," said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld, "So we are really excited to be able to offer grants up to $5,000, to small businesses in Johnston. They can go out on our website and they can apply for those grants, the application will be available through May 20. We really want them to, to apply for these, you know, it may be just enough to help them pay for their rent pay for their utilities, you know, to help them hold on, you know, and get them through this very difficult time that we're all dealing with."