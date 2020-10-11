Metro hospitals fear staffing shortages with increasing virus cases, hospitalizations

From Friday to Monday, both UnityPoint Health Des Moines and MercyOne's Des Moines and West Des Moines campuses experienced a 25% jump in COVID-19 cases.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitals in the Des Moines metro are nearing capacity as more and more coronavirus cases are confirmed in the state, increasing the threat to individual health care for those without the virus.

During Polk County's weekly COVID-19 stakeholder's meeting, Dr. Mark Purtle with UnityPoint Health - Des Moines said they'll do their best to treat everyone that needs to be treated.

"We will certainly take care of all patients who come in," Purtle said. "It's just that sometimes waits may be longer than expected."

At her press conference Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 15% of all hospitalized patients in Iowa are there specifically because they need COVID-19 treatment.

She also said 21% of all hospitalized patients in the state have tested positive for the virus.

The reason the data differs is because most hospitals require patients to be tested for the virus before being admitted, meaning a patient that comes in for a non-COVID-related reason may find out that they are positive for the virus.

Those that test positive but show mild or no symptoms may not need medical intervention. Either way, the numbers are higher than what the governor would like to see.

"This situation has the potential to impact any Iowan who may need care for any reason whether for COVID-19 or some other serious medical condition and we don't want anyone to be turned away from our hospitals," Reynolds said Tuesday.

Health care staffing is shrinking as hospitals fill up with patients.

"While beds still are available for patient care, staffing them is becoming increasingly challenging as some health care workers may be sick or in quarantine or caring for other family members," Reynolds said.

Reynolds issued a targeted mask mandate Tuesday to help with capacity problems in the state. Not following the mandate is considered to be a simple misdemeanor.

"The situation in Iowa is far from being optimal," said Dr. Jorge Salinas with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC).

Salinas said he's happy that the state is taking some action to slow down the virus, however, he worried that the mask mandate may have come too late.

"It is very difficult to try to contain [COVID-19] with these measures. These measures are good measures, they are welcome," Salinas said. "We finally have some form of mask mandates in some circumstances, however, this is what is required when you have a very low incidence to try to keep it that way."

The governor said in order for the state to remain open, Iowans need to do their part by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, getting tested and staying home when sick.