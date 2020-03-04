Minneapolis beaches, pools won't open this summer

Closures include the city's beaches, wading pools, water parks and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool.

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer will look a little different this year around the City of Minneapolis.

City officials announced on Thursday that, in response to the coronavirus, it will not be opening its outdoor water facilities, which includes beaches, wading pools, water parks and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool.

"The level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to open and manage these facilities safely this summer," said the city in the statement.

The city said parks and trails will remain open, along with parkways, playgrounds, athletic fields, golf courses and dog parks, but certain settings that aren't conducive to social distancing will remain closed.

"Based on the Governor’s forecast and concern for the health and safety of park visitors and employees, the MPRB (Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board) is bracing for a future that drastically changes services and programs this spring and summer. All plans are designed to ensure social distancing, prevent congregating and protect the health of the public and employees," the statement said.

All program buildings remain closed until further notice, as are restrooms and drinking fountains.

For more information on city closures/cancellations, visit the city's website.