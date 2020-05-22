2020 Minnesota State Fair canceled due to coronavirus

This is the sixth time the annual fair has been canceled in its history, and its first cancellation since 1946.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Minnesota State Fair's Board of Managers have voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came in a virtual meeting Friday, in which board members met via a Zoom conference call.

"The picture has cleared up quite a bit," said general manager Jerry Hammer. "This is the time of year when things really need to take off, and we can't do it. There's not time."

Hammer said fair officials have monitored how other events with high attendance are handling the pandemic as a guide, including Major League Baseball and Disney.

"If somehow we were able to cobble a fair together ... you wouldn't like it, you wouldn't recognize it," Hammer said. "We all love the Fair. That's exactly why we can't have a fair. This is about doing the right thing for the future of the fair."

While the official decision came from the fair's board, Gov. Tim Walz recently sounded pessimistic about the likelihood of a 2020 edition of the fair.

"I think it will be difficult to see a State Fair operating," Walz said in April. “I don’t know how you social distance in there."

The Minnesota State Fair began in 1859, one year after Minnesota became a state. In its early years, the fair was hosted in different cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Owatonna, Red Wing, Rochester, and Winona. It moved to its current home in 1885, where the fairgrounds now cover 322 acres in Falcon Heights.