Miss shopping? Davenport store teams up with photography studio on 3D shopping experience

Fleet Feet in Davenport is working with an East Moline photography studio to create an all new shopping experience in 3D

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fitness store in Davenport is getting a new look, adapting to changes caused by the coronavirus.

Family-owned Fleet Feet had to close like the majority of businesses in the Quad Cities.

"We have to do everything," owner Phil Young says. "We're fighting for our livelihood."

Young says the pandemic is especially frustrating because he's seeing new customers who are starting to run and exercise as a pastime during quarantine. But Young can't serve them the same as before with trained, in-store staff to help customers find the right shoes and apparel.

"What we're finding is people are being more active than they normally are, so we're seeing new customers reaching out," Young says.

He said they've been doing video calls for a virtual fitting where Young can access runners or walkers gaits, feet size and shape to recommend products. Then customers can come to the Fleet Feet curbside to try on different shoes at a safe distance.

Virtual Outfitting at Fleet Feet Having the right gear and being socially responsible shall not be mutually exclusive. We’re innovating when you need us most. Schedule a Virtual Outfitting today: https://bit.ly/3acizt6 Posted by Fleet Feet Davenport on Monday, April 13, 2020

After closing due to the pandemic, Young had to furlough his entire staff. He said he sometimes has to juggle phone calls, shipment orders and customers completely by himself.

Young says when the owner of a photography studio in East Moline approached him about a new idea for an online store, he couldn't say no.

"We want to support our small businesses right now," Stephanie Willcox, the owner of JW Photography said. "Can't physically go there right now but here's what we can do to help you."

Willcox told Young about creating a virtual store in 3D online, allowing customers to visit the store from their homes.

She used special cameras to scan the Davenport store, edited scans together and tagged hundreds of products linked to Fleet Feet's website.

When you click into the virtual store, you find yourself submerged among the aisles, looking around in 3D. You can move throughout the store just like you would in person. When you see products you like, you can hover over pins to get more info and even add it to your shopping cart on Fleet Feet's website.

"It was a lot of fun to be in there," Willcox said, "and being able to tag the right shoes to the right item on the wall."

She says it took a day to scan the store and several hours to put it together and tag the products.

"All that being set up and surprised how quickly there's been a response," Young says. "People (say) 'This is so neat. Oh, my gosh. Thank you for doing this. I miss shopping.'"

Young says the VR store has already brought in new orders despite the website being up for less than a week. He says the website helps because curbside service won't be sustainable in the long run.

"It's not enough, but it was really good. So that's a weird position to be in because I know people have it worse," he says.

JW Photography is offering a special on the VR store service for businesses interested in having an online store created.