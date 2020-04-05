Miss soccer? Try footgolf

Warrior Run Golf Course in Norwalk is open for footgolf season! They're the only foot golf course in Central Iowa to be certified by the American FootGolf League.

NORWALK, Iowa — The coronavirus may have taken soccer away from central Iowa, but the Warrior Run Golf Course in Norwalk is offering a fun alternative: footgolf.

It's pretty much exactly what it sounds like: try to get the ball into the cup in as few kicks as possible.

The golf course says the sport follows all the same CDC guidelines that regular golf does.