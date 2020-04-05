Miss soccer? Try footgolf

NORWALK, Iowa — The coronavirus may have taken soccer away from central Iowa, but the Warrior Run Golf Course in Norwalk is offering a fun alternative: footgolf.
It's pretty much exactly what it sounds like: try to get the ball into the cup in as few kicks as possible.
The golf course says the sport follows all the same CDC guidelines that regular golf does.
If you want to go play, here are some things to know: there's a limit of four people per group, and all holes are covered to limit exposure. Warrior Run Golf Course is also the only American FootGolf League-certified footgolf course in central Iowa.
