Month number two: where Iowa stands on COVID-19

The coronavirus has been in Iowa for a little over a month now. With a couple weeks still to go before the virus's projected peak, here's where we stand.

IOWA, USA — Iowa's first presumed cases of COVID-19 came on March 8. Since then, there have been over a thousand more cases, people have been self-isolating, and places of business and education have shut their doors.

As of today (April 12), there have been a total of 1,587 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iowa. In addition, 16,005 people have tested negative for the virus.

41 Iowans have now died from COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, most of the positive cases (626 of them) have come from middle-aged adults, ranging between 41 and 60 years old. Despite the elderly being considered the most vulnerable to the virus, in terms of sheer case numbers, the next-highest amount (497) is actually in adults between 18 and 40.

Females outnumber males as of now, with 819 cases cases in females compared to 756 cases in males, according to the IDPH.

Since the virus came to Iowa, the vast majority of places have shut down, including schools, restaurants and bars, shopping malls, gyms, barbershops and more. Most of those who can work from home are, and everyone is encouraged to stay in their homes unless it's absolutely necessary.

As of now, Iowa is not under a shelter-in-place order; one of just five states in the U.S. to now issue such an order, as of April 7.

That said, Dr. Anthony Fauci, long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has said that what Iowa has put in place is a near-equivalent to a shelter-in-place order.

Schools have been ordered to close their doors at least through the end of April, but some districts, like the Des Moines Public Schools, have elected to not return to the classroom at all and have all learning be online for the rest of the year.

With the virus into its second month of its rather unwelcome stay in Iowa, here are some things the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health recommend doing to protect yourself and limit its spread:

Stay at least 6 feet apart from people at all times According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread easiest through person-to-person contact. Therefore, it's imperative that you stay a safe distance away from people.

Cover your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze Another way for the virus to spread is through respiratory droplets, which are produced through sneezing, coughing and even talking.

Wash your hands thoroughly (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds) frequently. If soap and water aren't readily available (which it would be, ideally), use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

Stay at home as much as possible.

Another thing that's important to remember: just because you aren't showing symptoms doesn't mean you don't have the virus in your system. The CDC says recent studies have shown that the virus can be spread by those even showing zero symptoms, so the recommendations go for literally everyone.

At the current rate, Iowa's coronavirus curve has been projected to peak on April 26, with a predicted 420 Iowans dying of the virus by Aug. 4.