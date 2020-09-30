More than 71,000 Iowans could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus money

The Internal Revenue Service cautions that receipt of a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced this month roughly nine million Americans will receive a special mailing this month to see if they're eligible for an Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS is mailing these letters to people who wouldn't normally be required to file federal income tax returns but may still qualify for the payment.

According to the IRS, 71,382 Iowans will receive this letter urging them to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before Oct. 15 to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under the age of 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

This letter, officially known as the IRS Notice 1444-A, will include information on eligibility criteria. The IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility.

An individual is likely eligible for payment if they:

are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

have a work-eligible Social Security number; and

can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

