Remembering a Mount Ayr educator, musician who died from a COVID breakthrough infection

Gary Keplinger died after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. The 77-year-old Mount Ayr resident was vaccinated in early 2021.

MOUNT AYR, Iowa — Ardith Keplinger is remembering her late husband, Gary Keplinger.

"Gary was an incredible man. In fact, most people say they never saw him without a smile," Ardith said.

Gary was an author, educator and musician.

After 30 years of marriage, the couple faced the COVID-19 pandemic side-by-side.

"We played cards. We stayed home. We cooked. We baked. We didn't travel. We just tried to stay out of it. And that's how we live for about a year," Ardith said.

When it came time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they jumped on it.

"Almost euphoric is the word I would use. When I walked into the courthouse to get the first shot, we're going to beat this," Ardith recalled.

Then in July, the couple made a decision she believes changed everything—they attended a family party.

"Sunday morning after that, he woke up, and he says, 'We got to get to the hospital, something's wrong,'" Ardith said.

The couple ended up testing positive for COVID-19. Then, just as quickly as Ardith got better, Gary got worse.

Ardith journaled throughout their diagnoses and Gary's decline.

"I had my right hand on his cheek. My left hand on his chest. I knew the exact second he left us," Ardith said as she read from her journal.

Gary's case is what doctors call a breakthrough infection. The fate Gary faced is uncommon.

"If they do get a breakthrough infection, the chances of them being hospitalized or progressing to more severe disease are markedly diminished," said Dr. Ravi Vemuri from MercyOne Des Moines.

So, Gary's death was the last thing Ardith expected.

"I just had hope. It did not occur to me that I wasn't going to bring him home," Ardith said.

Her loss hasn't rattled her belief that the vaccine saved her life.

"If you're not doing it for you, do it for somebody you love," she said.