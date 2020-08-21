Cinemark reopening a few of its movie theatres in Iowa

To make sure your experience is as normal as possible, the theatre chain has enhanced their cleaning protocols.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Welcome back movie goers!

Cinemark movie theaters are beginning to open across the U.S., including three locations in Iowa.

“We’re disinfecting the auditorium every morning and before every show time,” said Chanda Brashears, spokesperson for Cinemark.

To make sure your experience is as normal as possible, Cinemark Theaters have enhanced their cleaning protocols.

"Face masks and gloves are mandatory for all employees. We’re, also, requiring face masks for guests," said Brashears. "Of course, you can take off your mask to enjoy your favorite movie going snacks while in the auditorium.”

To keep up with social distancing, movie goers will pick their seats and the surrounding seats will then be blocked off.

“Say you’re going with a party of four. You block off your party of four it’s automatically going to block off the seats to the left and to the right. Depending on the auditorium, it may also block off the seats in front of you and behind you," explained Brashears.

There will be extra hand sanitizer and seat wipes available.