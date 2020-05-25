Study: Nearly half of Twitter accounts discussing 'Reopening America' might be bots

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University also found that of the top 50 most influential COVID-19 re-tweeters, 82% are believed to be bots.

WASHINGTON — A study from Carnegie Mellon University has found that a lot of the conversation on social media surrounding lifting coronavirus restrictions has been fueled by bots.

CMU researchers analyzed more than 200 million tweets that discussed coronavirus or COVID-19 since January and found that almost half of the accounts discussing "reopening America" might be bots.

Some of the factors that revealed what is a bot account include tweeting more than humanly possible and appearing in one country then in another a few hours later.

"We're seeing up to two times as much bot activity as we'd predicted based on previous natural disasters, crises and elections," said Kathleen Carley, a professor in the School of Computer Science’s Institute for Software Research.

The researchers found that of the top 50 most influential COVID-19 re-tweeters, 82% are bots.

The CMU team added that they can't specifically say who may be running the misinformation campaigns and there isn't enough info yet to develop a counter measure.

So what can the average user do to protect themselves from being influenced by a bot? Carley says some indications of a bot can include sharing links with subtle typos, many tweets coming out very quickly, or a user name and profile image that don’t seem to match up.