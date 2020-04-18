New USDA coronavirus relief program offers $19B to farmers, ranchers

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will "take several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers" in response to COVID-19.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new coronavirus relief program Friday that will provide $19 billion in "critical support" to America's farmers and ranchers.

"I think America now knows that more than ever, the wholesome food that our families depend upon starts with America's farmers and ranchers," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Like the rest of the country, the agriculture industry has been hit hard.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is split into two parts, according to Perdue.

The first part is a direct payment of $16 billion that will go directly to farmers, ranchers and producers who "experienced unprecedented losses" during this pandemic.

In order to get the money out there as quickly as possible, the USDA is taking funds from the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).

CCC funds are used to "implement specific programs established by Congress as well as to carry out activities under the broad authorities of the CCC Charter Act," according to the USDA website.

Perdue said the CCC has funds of $6.5 billion. He also said this will be combined with the current $19.5 billion in COVID-19 funding so that the USDA doesn't have to wait until July for it to be replenished.

The second part of the relief program is worth $3 billion. The USDA will be purchasing fresh produce, dairy and meat products to be distributed to Americans in need through food banks as well as other community and faith based organizations.

The USDA will begin with $100 million per month in fresh produce, $100 million per month with fresh dairy products, and $100 million per month for meat products.

A press release from the USDA said distributors and wholesalers will then provide a " pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need."