New York lawyer with Iowa roots who died from COVID-19 fondly remembered

Steven Edwards was a lawyer in New York City, who also was a member of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bob Ottenhoff, the interim CEO of WBGO radio in New Jersey, spoke with Local 5 on the impact of Steven Edwards. Edwards, who was a lawyer and an Iowa native, died from COVID-19 this month.

Those also close to Edwards included Sascha Rand, a partner at Quinn Emanuel, the law firm Edwards worked at.

"He was just a wonderful and superb lawyer, but equally and just as importantly, a really wonderful human being," Rand said. He noted Edwards tried to make the world better every single day, and looked to try to ease people's suffering.

In addition, Edwards was a member of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was a member of the group called "The Stompers," which the Hall of Fame said opened for such acts like The Everly Brothers.