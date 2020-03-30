Newton doctor offers perspective on coronavirus

Dr. Esgar Guarin practices family medicine at the MercyOne Newton Clinic.

NEWTON, Iowa — With the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of medical professionals is more important than ever. And even those not on the frontlines have a job to do.

Dr. Esgar Guarin practices family medicine at the MercyOne Newton Clinic. He's not directly involved with patients of COVID-19, but he says that there's plenty to be done from his perspective.

"My primary care standpoint is to educate the people," Guarin said.

He says one of the primary struggles for medical professionals has been the comparison between coronavirus and influenza. He says a lot of the initial denial of the virus's seriousness within the community was based on that.