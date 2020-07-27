8 more coronavirus cases reported at Newton long-term care facility

A Facebook post from the Newton Health Care Center says a total of 52 residents tested positive for COVID-19. Five residents have died from the virus.

NEWTON, Iowa — Eight more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County, according to a post on the facility's Facebook page.

On Sunday, the long-term care facility said the positive cases came after a second round of testing on residents and employees was done after they initially tested negative for the virus last week.

Five of their residents infected with the virus died from it while 24 residents have recovered, according to the post.

To accommodate any new positive residents, the facility plans to expand their COVID units.

A total of 12 staff tested positive for the virus, with six of them recovering. Test results are still pending for some of its staff.

As of Monday morning, there are 22 active outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities with 634 positive individuals. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 151 recoveries and 448 deaths linked to long-term care facilities.

The Good Shepherd Health Center in Cerro Gordo County continues to have the highest total of positive cases with 114.