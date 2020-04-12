Newton hospital preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations

The state is set to receive 172 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

NEWTON, Iowa — The state is set to receive 172 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. Healthcare workers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine first That means the general public won't have it available to them until Spring of 2021.

But which cities will be first? Chad Kelley, a director of emergency preparedness, with MercyOne Newton said, "I think that they will preference giving the vaccine most likely to a lot of the urban centers."

This could happen because urban areas, such as Des Moines, have more coronavirus cases.

Kelly says they've been planning for months and meet on a weekly basis to discuss the distribution of the vaccine.

With Pfizer announcing its vaccine is 90 percent effective, the medical center is not sure which vaccine they will get.

"Honestly, we’re signed up and ready for whichever ones we are fortunate to get.”