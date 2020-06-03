No, your pets can't get COVID-19

Dr. Jessica Merk says the number one threat to animals is obesity.

With more and more confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world, many pet owners might be wondering: Could my pet catch COVID-19?

The answer is 'no'.

Dogs have their own coronaviruses which cannot be transmitted to humans. Even if you do contract coronavirus, it's advised you not be in close contact with your pets.

"Animals cannot get coronavirus from their owners even though there has been one weak positive case in China and that dog's been on quarantine," said Dr. Jessica Merk with Ashworth Road Animal Hospital. "That dog has yet to show any symptoms."