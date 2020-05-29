Nursing homes get PPE supplies from FEMA

On With Life in Ankeny and Brio of Johnston are both getting PPE supplies.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over 200 Iowa nursing facilities are getting personal protective equipment from FEMA.

"We received 215 masks, 1,000 gloves, and 142 gowns, and 14 eye protectors here in Ankeny," explains Abby Bogaards with On With Life.

Karie Kesterson-Gibson, with Wesley Life, says, "We don't know the outcome of when this is going to continue, so as long as we're able to receive any type of PPE I think that's been a great service and I'm glad that's being done for us."

Both facilities tell Local 5 they relied on donations from their communities to get by.