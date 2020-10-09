COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.
The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.
As of Wednesday, September 9, states at 15% or higher are
- Alabama
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Kansas
Iowa and Nevada are no longer on the travel advisory list.
DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.
Earlier this week, both Washington D.C. and the state of New York announced that Ohio was on their respective travel advisory lists. Those coming from Ohio are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving.