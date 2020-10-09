People are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from Alabama, North & South Dakota, and Kansas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.

As of Wednesday, September 9, states at 15% or higher are

Alabama

North Dakota

South Dakota

Kansas

Iowa and Nevada are no longer on the travel advisory list.

DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.

