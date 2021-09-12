Omicron variant detected in Polk County

The infected individual has not traveled recently which "means we will see more cases in Polk County" said a spokesperson for the county health department.

One case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Polk County, the county health department announced Friday.

The infected individual has not traveled recently which "means we will see more cases in Polk County" said Nola Aigner Davis, a spokesperson for the department.

The individual is over the age of 18 and has been vaccinated, but has not received their booster. The health department said that person has "mild symptoms."

The detection of the variant in Polk County comes more than a week after omicron was first detected in Iowa. That first case in Black Hawk County was in a person who had recently traveled.

Aigner Davis said the best way to protect yourself from the virus is by getting fully vaccinated, including getting a booster shot.

Pfizer said last week that while the initial two doses may not be strong enough to protect against the omicron variant, lab tests showed a booster provided a 25-fold increase in the levels of antibodies capable of fighting off omicron.

Omicron has now been detected in more than 30 states.

