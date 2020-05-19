Ankeny long-term care facility beats COVID-19, now virus-free

At one point, On With Life in Ankeny had 35 positive cases of COVID-19 within its walls. Now their case count down to zero, but they're not letting their guard down.

ANKENY, Iowa — There are currently 37 long-term care facilities across Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks. On With Life in Ankeny once belonged among those ranked, but as of Tuesday, they're completely virus-free.

The breakout started in early April, and On With Life had as many as 35 cases within the facility; but every single case has since recovered. The facility's CEO says the recovery was amazing to see.

"To see those individuals come out on the other end, that were in ICU and on vents, was the biggest blessing I could count," On With Life CEO Jean Shelton said.

It wasn't just the residents, though; a staff member was also in the ICU at one time, which Shelton says was especially nerve-wracking.

"We did end up with two patients and one employee in intensive care at one point," Shelton said. "Those were scary times."

For now, On With Life can rejoice that the scary times are over. But they're staying vigilant in continuing to prevent the virus from affecting them again. Clinical Director Dave Anders says measures still have to be taken.

"You can mitigate risk, but you can't completely eliminate risk," Anders said.

Shelton echoes that statement.

"Our population is vulnerable, and precious, so we have to make extra effort every day to make sure we're caring for them," Shelton said. "So yeah, we're proud, but we're cautious as well."

On With Life is the first long-term care facility in Iowa to be removed from the Iowa Department of Public Health's LTC outbreak list.