Parents of disabled schoolchildren sue Gov. Lee, Knox County over lack of mask action

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of three young children in the KCS district.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The parents of three Knox County Schools students with special needs are suing Gov. Bill Lee and Knox County, alleging their failures to adopt or enforce COVID-19 safety measures like mask policies are prohibiting their children from getting a legal education.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

The parents are identified by their initials, as are the children.

The lawsuit follows the launch of a civil rights investigation by the Biden administration's Department of Education into whether states that have banned mask mandates are discriminating against students who could be at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, especially with the highly contagious delta variant now in play.

The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights is looking into the conduct of Tennessee as well as South Carolina, Iowa, Oklahoma and Utah.

The plaintiffs are the parents of two boys and a girl, the lawsuit shows.

One boy is age 8 and a second-grader at Cedar Bluff Elementary, according to the lawsuit. The other boy is age 10 and a fourth-grader. His school isn't named.

The girl is a sixth-grader at West Valley Middle School, the lawsuit states.

All three children have physical disabilities that make them more susceptible to ailments and the threat of COVID-19, the lawsuit states. Two currently are too young to get a virus vaccine.

The parents allege the county's lack of a mask mandate and Lee's stance allowing parents to opt out of a mandate deprive their children from being able to enjoy a full educational experience. At least two of the three children are being educated from home, according to the lawsuit.

Virus infections have risen sharply since school started this summer but Knox County Schools leaders won't impose a mask requirement as they did last year, the lawsuit states. The school board this week narrowly declined to put down a mask requirement for students.

Further, Lee has put down an order, No. 84, that gives parents the option of opting out of any mask requirement "for a student in kindergarten through twelfth-grade to wear a face covering at school, on a school bus, or at school functions, by affirmatively notifying in writing the local education agency or personnel at the student's school."

Lee recently urged the wearing of masks but isn't requiring it in schools.

"Despite the soaring numbers, Knox County has not adopted a masking mandate for its children in public schools. And even if they did, the Governor's order says parents can simply "opt out" and risk injury or death to other vulnerable children," the lawsuit states.

Right now "countless" students are going to school without a mask when simply wearing one would reduce the threat of the virus, the parents alleged.

The plaintiffs say their children are being denied fundamental access to physical attendance at school because of the failure of Lee and county school leaders to act.

They're asking for a federal court order requiring Knox County Schools to enforce a mask mandate. They also seek a federal court order blocking Lee's executive order from being enforced.