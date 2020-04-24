Paulsen family has COVID-19 scare

Local 5 has been covering Joe Paulsen and his health struggles since 2018.

Local 5 checked in with the family and have learned Joe was tested for Covid-19. He was showing symptoms of the virus, however his results were negative.

"My first concern was 'Oh my God he has Covid-19,'" says Joe's wife Nicole.

Nicole says he's been transferred to MercyOne in Des Moines from Iowa City. She explains she's trying to find a place that's safe for Joe to continue his recovery, because their next step was supposed to be at On With Life in Ankeny.

"Because of the outbreaks in the nursing facilities it's put everything at a hold of moving forward so we're just kind of stuck right where we are at," she explains.

On With Life is 1 of 13 long-term care facilities that have experienced outbreaks of the virus statewide.