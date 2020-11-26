Iowans get last-minute COVID tests before Thanksgiving

TestIowa sites are closed Thanksgiving and will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans visited TestIowa sites before the locations closed for Thanksgiving.

Some of the people getting tested at the Des Moines location on Wednesday told Local 5 they had recently been exposed to COVID-19. TestIowa says those tests should be processed overnight but many people are already planning to take precautions for the holidays.

"Does this mean I'm safe to go back to work on Monday or does it mean I should wait fourteen days to see if something shows up," asked Des Moines resident Tanya Apana. "So, I think there is a lot of hard decisions you have to make on your own."