Gas station providing gloves and hand sanitizer at the pump

Phillips 66 at Southgate in Ames is slowing the spread of the virus by supplying gloves and hand sanitizer stations at every gas pump.

AMES, Iowa — Americans are using less gas due to the pandemic, and that's hitting local gas stations as people view them as a place the coronavirus easily spreads.

Phillips 66 at Southgate in Ames is slowing the spread of the virus by supplying gloves and hand sanitizer stations at every gas pump.

"We go through hundreds of gloves," said Steve Burgason, co-owner of the filling station. "The sanitizers, the Purell, we actually have a hard time keeping up."

At the beginning of the pandemic, the gas station saw a 70% decrease of customers fueling up.

Now, as things open back up, there's more business.

That's why staff say it was time to step up the cleanliness and provide customers with a way of slowing the spread of the virus.

Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter.