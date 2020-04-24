Hog farmers fear they may have to start euthanizing pigs.

ATALISSA, Iowa — Pork producers across the nation are planning for the worst, the potential euthanization of thousands of hogs they cannot sell. One Iowa farmer says the closure of processing plants is backing up the system, creating a surplus in hogs.

It's the absolute worst case for hog farmers. Hog farmer Mike Deahr says he's, "running 40% short on slaughter."

Plummeting pork prices is forcing farmers to euthanize pigs to cut losses.

"We have got no loads this week. Zero, and we sell abut 8.5 loads a week. That means next week we need double the loads and that's just not going to happen."

Mike says he can't afford to keep these pigs any longer.

"To see a pig not be utilized not the way it was intended would be a great shame."

So to avoid the unthinkable he took to Facebook, posting that he has butcher ready pigs for sale. At a bargain rate of $50 a head. 40% cheaper than wholesale price.

"We think we got rid of 1600 pigs."

Its a 50-week cycle, from birth to slaughter, but unlike grain there's no off switch for livestock.

These pigs are 180 days old and they weigh over 300 pounds. Ideally for processors they should weigh 280 pounds. Mike is now feeding them a low calorie diet because they should have been sent to market two weeks ago.

The response to mike's call for help was overwhelming. 11 minutes down the road West Liberty Locker and Processing was inundated with inquires. Owner Suzette Vance says she received nearly 200 calls.

"We are currently booked out on hogs till September 10th and beef right now to the first week in February next year."

Every disruption to the supply chain is only exacerbating the already tremendous struggle pork producers are facing.

"So somewhere in this game our flexibility will run out."