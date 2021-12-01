Polk County using drive-thru setup for coronavirus vaccinations

Right now, the setup is for health care workers only, and those getting the vaccine must sign up for an appointment.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Staff with the Polk County Health Department are vaccinating non-essential health care workers at different clinics via drive-thru.

But right now, it is appointment only.

Nola Aigner Davis, spokesperson for the Polk County Health Department, said staff checks multiple times to make sure the patient is a health care worker.

“If you’re a nurse a nursing license, a badge that says your name and credentials," Aigner Davis said. "Some type of verification from your employer. If you don’t have that verification we will turn you away.”

The general public is expected to be vaccinated in mid-to-late 2021, Aigner Davis added.