Polk County buildings closed until further notice, courthouse will remain open

Every building, excluding the courthouse, will remain closed to the public to assist in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that all county buildings will remain closed until further notice following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

This excludes the Polk County Courthouse.

Data and recommendations from the Polk County Health Department will determine when the buildings can reopen, according to a release.

Once buildings reopen, services will be provided by appointment only.

The sheriff's office said these closings are to help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the health and safety of employees.