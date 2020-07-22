Polk County buildings closed until further notice, courthouse will remain open

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that all county buildings will remain closed until further notice following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
This excludes the Polk County Courthouse.
Data and recommendations from the Polk County Health Department will determine when the buildings can reopen, according to a release.
Once buildings reopen, services will be provided by appointment only.
The sheriff's office said these closings are to help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the health and safety of employees.
They also said that it remains "critical" to continue practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures at this time, like washing your hands and staying home when sick.