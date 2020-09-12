Polk County is ready to allocate COVID-19 vaccines when they come in, officials say

During their weekly stakeholder briefing, Polk County officials discussed vaccine distribution plans, new quarantine guidelines, and county-level COVID-19 data.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are decreasing across Iowa, but Polk County officials still want residents to take every necessary precaution when it comes to the virus.

During their weekly stakeholder meeting, officials from the Polk County Health Department and Emergency Management discussed ongoing coronavirus trends in the county.

"We have stabilized somewhat around the 155 hospitalization level," said Polk County Health Department Director Helen Eddy. "However, that was the height of our previous peak and surge in May."

Eddy said the county would be starting from a "significantly elevated" level if another surge in cases and hospitalizations were to happen again. meaning hospitals could be overwhelmed more than they were in November.

"In the month of November, we tripled our patients. Yes, we are in decline now. However, 157, the number we are at today is the number we peaked at during the last wave on May 15," said Franny Medeiros with Polk County Emergency Management.

Polk County's highest number of hospitalizations was recorded on November 17 with 255. Medeiros cautioned residents during the meeting about where these hospitalization numbers could go should there be another surge.

"Please consider what that would look like if we tripled the number this month. It would cause each hospital at capacity or over. We must continue to be diligent and [practice] mitigation measures to care for our hospital infrastructure," Medeiros said.

"As the vaccine becomes available, please get it. Still wear your mask. Still wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick," she concluded.

Vaccine allocation, distribution in Polk County

Polk County will be ready to allocate vaccines to local health partners once they arrive, according to Carmin Hutch with the Polk County Health Department.

Hutch first gave more context to terms used when talking about COVID-19 vaccines since some are used interchangeably. The image below details those terms.

When vaccines are allocated, the federal government electronically assigns vaccines to each state. States follow suit by assigning vaccines to local public health departments, which then go to local health providers.

Next comes the actual distribution of vaccines, which is when the vaccine is sent from the manufacturer or distributor to the vaccine provider. Administration of the vaccine happens when the needle is inserted into the individual's arm.

Polk County has been working for months to figure out how to manage vaccines in the county. The county health department teamed up with the Polk County Information Technology Department to invest in an end-to-end vaccine management program called PrepMod.

With this program, residents will be able to make their own appointments to get vaccinated and keep track of their vaccine documentation. It's a bidirectional program that shares information with the Iowa Immunization Registry System (IRIS), according to Hutch.

Hutch said the county has three primary methods of distributing the vaccine. Two methods will be used more than the third: direct shipment of vaccines to local providers and a drive-thru clinic.

The drive-thru clinic would be modeled after the county's flu shot clinic. Residents will have to go to the Polk County Health Department to get their shot.

The other method is a mass vaccination clinic, which Hutch said the department intends to use when constraints exist for the other options.

Initially, the vaccine will be made available through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This Thursday is when they are expected to meet about the Pfizer vaccine.

Next Thursday, the FDA will meet to review the Moderna vaccine.

These vaccines require strict storage and handling in ultra-cold sites. The Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be stored in around negative 70 degrees Celcius, will be sent out first to six different health care facilities in Iowa.

The locations of these facilities are being withheld to keep the vaccines safe, but Hutch did say that two of the facilities are in Polk County.

"We are in close communications with both facilities to ensure vaccine usage and redistribution plans if this should become necessary," Hutch said.

Vaccines stored at these sites will be delivered directly to Polk County providers. The county has a plan to distribute vaccines to residents once it is available, but they should know that it'll take a while for everyone to get one.

"We are prepared and ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available. I'd like to remind everyone that this will be a phased approach, and there will be limited vaccine initially, therefore not all those in each harbor group will be able to receive [the] vaccine immediately," Hutch said.