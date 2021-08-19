Polk County health officials: COVID vaccinations and hospitalizations both up as start of school nears

Vaccination rates are starting to increase in Iowa's largest county so much, the health department is moving back to appointment-only vaccine clinics next week.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Des Moines metro hospitals are nearing capacity, but Polk County Health Department officials say COVID-19 vaccination rates are increasing to the point where appointments will be required for folks to get their shots starting next week.

Also next week, classes start for many Iowa schools. PCHD Director Helen Eddy said about 82,000 kids in the county are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

"Only 43.5% of Polk County youth ages 12 through 19, who are eligible to be vaccinated, are vaccinated against COVID-19," Eddy said. "School begins next week. Our hospitals are full. Our health care workers are tired. This is what keeps me up at night."

According to Franny Medieros with Polk County Emergency Management, hospitalizations in Polk County are also on the uptick.

"Within the last month, our hospitalized COVID-19 cases have significantly increased. While they aren't as high as we saw in November, they are trending in that direction," Medieros said.

She noted 90% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

"Last week I said some of the hospitals are running at limited capacity. This week, I say most of the hospitals are operating at a limited capacity," Medieros said.

UnityPoint Health told Local 5 Wednesday they are either at capacity or at overcapacity in the metro.

MercyOne Medical Center said some of their hospitals are running on limited capacity in a statement:

"In addition to an increased number of COVID-19 cases and spread of the Delta variant, hospitals across the country are dealing with traumas, experiencing multiple types of illness, and strains of illness typically only seen in colder months.

This demand is coupled with a reduced number of staff to care for patients. These challenges can strain available resources and contribute to delays in care or other complications for patients."

Lastly, Broadlawns Medical Center said they are not at bed capacity. As of Wednesday, the hospital had seven COVID patients in their care. One of them was on a ventilator.

In a statement, they said:

"Like all healthcare providers, Broadlawns is experiencing staffing challenges – primarily at the LPN and nursing levels. We are currently managing our staffing levels and continue to closely monitor staff being out for any illnesses."

Eddy said health officials are worried about kids for three reasons:

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising for both adults and kids Pediatric care is a specialty, meaning kids require specific care and staff to treat them Kids have an "important role" in spreading the virus

"In our community, children spread COVID-19 within their households. those family members can then spread it in the community. We will not stop transmission in the community without stopping transmission among kids," Eddy said.

Health officials reiterated Thursday: the best thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is getting vaccinated.

Those who are not vaccinated or can't be are advised to practice mitigation efforts such as staying home when sick, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask.

"We need you to lead and set an example for our children. We cannot do it alone," Eddy added. "We must do this together as a community if we are to succeed.

Individuals in Polk County are already stepping up to get vaccinated, so much so that the health department is reinstating its appointment-only process for residents to get their vaccine. This will start Monday.

Appointments can be made through the PCHD website by clicking/tapping this link or by contacting the call center at 515-323-5221.

PCHD will be handing out $25 gift cards to those who receive their first or second dose at its drive-thru clinic. The county's food truck incentive will have its last event next Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County officials also discussed the administration of third COVID vaccine doses and booster shots. Those who are immunocompromised can schedule an appointment for their shot as long as it is 28 days after their last dose.

All others who want a booster shot can do so eight months after their last dose.

There will not be eligibility tiers to get a booster shot. Eddy said Iowans should check their vaccine card for the date of their last shot to find out when to get their booster.

Where does Polk County stand against COVID-19?

Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, an epidemiologist with Aperio Statistical Consulting, provided county leaders with projections on COVID activity for the next few weeks.

Schaeffer said Iowa is in its sixth week of this surge. Comparing Iowa to Arkansas and Missouri, she noted Iowa's current surge will reach its peak in about two weeks.

"That's two states that are closest to us, but that started their surge about a month before us, Arkansas and Missouri, have stabilized albeit at a very high level. Still just under where they were at almost a year ago in November," Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer also touched on the discrepancy between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health's (IDPH) data on positivity rates.

The CDC reports the state's positivity rate to be 13%, while the IDPH says it is 9.3%.

"Again, a lot of fluctuation here, when you have rises and increases in tests. That happened in a very quick manner, that percent positivity has a lot of variance in it," Schaeffer said.

Fentanyl overdoses also a concern in Polk County

Polk County Medical Examiner Dr. Josh Akers said COVID deaths are starting to increase again in the county, but his office is also handling drug surveillance as the pandemic continues.

With school beginning next week, Akers wanted to take a moment to mention the rise in fentanyl overdoses in the county.

"The use of fentanyl is being seen at higher rates than ever before," Akers said. "From this year, January to June, fentanyl has been listed on the death certificate of 42 individuals. Last year, through a similar time period, fentanyl was listed on the death certificate of only 28 individuals. And the year before that, only 11."