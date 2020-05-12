Polk County Health Department preparing for virus vaccine distribution

Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department says while vaccines are coming, residents should still take necessary COVID mitigation efforts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The wheels are turning when it comes to getting folks vaccinated in the United States, and it's going to be a huge undertaking to get doses out to those that need it.

Local 5's Stephanie Anglesen spoke with Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department to discuss how the county plans to distribute vaccines.

Aigner Davis said the county has been working hard since August to develop a plan that works.

"We're going to work with our health care systems and our clinics as partners to makes sure they are all receiving the vaccine and we can get everyone vaccinated," Aigner Davis said.

The department is already used to communicating with hospitals and care centers in Polk County, thanks to the pandemic.

"We've already started working with them, establishing contacts, to make sure all of the information is needed, to gather how many staff they have, the types of places that they would have to store the vaccine," Aigner Davis explained.

Officials with the county meet every week to go over COVID-19 plans and how the county is responding to the virus.

Aigner Davis said the county is also lucky to have storage space for these vaccines. Some have to be stored at "ultra-cold" temperatures in order to be used. She said there are six to 10 providers in the county that can store vaccines.

While the state waits for its first shipment of vaccines, Aigner Davis advises Iowans to continue mitigation strategies to limit the spread of the virus:

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

Avoid traveling

Stay home when you're sick