Polk County health, emergency management officials urge residents to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

Positive cases and hospitalizations are projected to increase after Thanksgiving due to gatherings, according to the Polk County Health Department.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At their weekly stakeholder's meeting Tuesday afternoon, Polk County health and emergency management officials warned residents of the potential consequences of holding gatherings for Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on health care systems.

"The past week has been terrifying for Polk County hospitals and health care providers," said Helen Eddy, the director of the Polk County Health Department (PCHD).

On Monday, the department reported 252 hospitalizations in the county, 12 more since Sunday. On Tuesday, hospitalizations totaled to 255 in the county, an increase of about 36% in the last week.

"Health care workers are overwhelmed and metro hospitals have been leaning on rural hospitals to help treat patients," Eddy said. "We project the positive cases in hospitalizations will substantially increase with after the Thanksgiving holiday, unless we act."

Eddy outlined suggestions for how families can celebrate the holiday safely, such as holding virtual dinners, opening windows if people are coming over and wearing face masks.

"Our situation is critical. COVID fatigue is real, however, this is not the time to give up," Eddy said. "We are asking the citizens of Polk County to be strong, and to be safe during the holiday season."

"We are all in this together. And we must do this together for each other for our community."

Emergency management and health care officials discussed Polk County's COVID-19 trends over the last week. They said the entire situation saw little change since the week before.

Some of the data presented may be off, however, due to the lack of testing done on Veterans Day last Wednesday.

Test positivity in the county is over 20% and cases per 100,000 people is above 700. This number puts the county in the red zone for cases.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says 101 cases per 100,000 puts a county or state in the red zone.

Dr. Megan Schaeffer with Aperio Statistical Consulting said Polk County is seeing over 500 new cases on average every day.

When it comes to schools, Schaeffer said cases among children of all ages are increasing.

"We're seeing that across multiple districts, some districts more so than others," Schaeffer said. "And the situations where you see exceptional numbers of students and staff and quarantine, those are typically situations where masks were not worn during interactions with known cases."

"This is definitely problematic," she added. "From a transmission standpoint, as we know, children and adolescents are able to spread the virus as well as adults, though younger children were not as long as older children."

Schaeffer said the county should expect to see an excess of 1,000 cases over the next 14 days and that the county may not have a clear picture of if there is stability in new cases until the data for the last week is reported.

Schaeffer also said that the overall trend of coronavirus data for Polk County is "aggressively increasing", and noted that this trend could still continue if people don't take the new mitigation strategies seriously.

As hospitals continue to accept more patients, Schaeffer said it's not only a capacity issue to worry about but staffing distribution at these hospitals. The current surge in hospitalizations is quadruple the amount of the first surge.

The mental well-being of residents is also at the top of official's minds right now.

Liz Cox with the Mental Health Group emphasized the importance of continuing mitigation efforts as COVID fatigue sets in.

"We're really asking our community to maintain their physical distancing, but also staying socially connected, via phone calls and texts and video chats," Cox said.

This is especially important with the holidays rolling in. Those seeking mental health resources can call 211 and press extension eight to be directed to these resources. In Polk County, dialing 911 will also help with resources.

Dr. Josh Akers with the Polk County Medical Examiner's office said while COVID-19 deaths are on the rise, deaths from drug overdoses continue to be a problem.

"We're seeing high numbers," Akers said. "The past couple of months have showed high numbers of over doses, mostly with illicit substances including methamphetamines and fentanyl."

Officials also discussed a vaccine distribution plan for the county. Plans are still in the works as to how a vaccine will be distributed within communities.

Leading the county's vaccine group is Carmen Hutch. Hutch said Polk County is leading the state in vaccine provider agreements. Currently, 1,153 agreements have been submitted to the state from various counties. Of those, 1,009 have been processed and approved for the state.

Polk County has 105 agreements that have been processed and approved for vaccine distribution. Hutch noted that the Pfizer vaccine is likely to ship in three weeks, however, she isn't sure how much will be allocated to each state.

Last Friday, Polk County received $466,000 from the governor's office to help mitigate the spread of the virus. The money is being allocated from the state's CARES Act funding.