WATCH LIVE: 'Facts About Face Coverings' town hall

Have a question you want answered? Text it to us at 515-457-1026.

Wearing face masks has become the big topic in the fight against COVID-19.

Many school districts are deciding whether or not to require them when classes resume in the fall, while retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club will require them to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But do you need to wear one in public? And how are kids supposed to wear them? What if you don't want to wear one?

Local 5 is hosting "Mask Up Iowa: Facts About Face Coverings", a town hall where local health experts answer your questions.

Panelists include:

William Wortman, MD: Internal medicine specialist and current president of the Polk County Medical Society

Joel From: Cardiologist and past president of the Polk County Medical Society

Carlos Alarcon: Family practice public health specialist, Medical Director of the Polk County Health Department and Polk County Medical Society board member

Ravi K Vemuri: Specialist in internal medicine and infectious disease, Polk County Medical Society member

