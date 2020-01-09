Polk County officials say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise; stress residents to do their part to limit the spread

Polk County Health Department Director Helen Eddy opened the county's stakeholder meeting by stressing the need to properly mitigate the spread of the virus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County officials stressed the need for residents to follow proper COVID-19 mitigation tactics at Tuesday's Emergency Operations Center briefing.

"We need to address the collective COVID fatigue that we are feeling as a community," said Polk County Health Department (PCHD) Director Helen Eddy.

"We all ask, "how long is this going to last? When will this end? When will we get back to normal? When will we get better?" The answer is a hard one. Not for a long time. Not unless we're willing to change our personal behavior, and embrace mitigation strategies everywhere in our lives."

Cases in Polk County were on the rise for a while in August. The graph below shows positive cases over time since the start of the pandemic.

Eddy said the best way to mitigate the spread is by following social distancing guidelines, wearing a mask and washing your hands.

"And if we do that, we will not having to close our businesses and impact our economy. That's important because we all want to get back to normal," Eddy said.