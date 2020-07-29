Positive case of COVID-19 reported at Greater Des Moines Softball Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is reporting there was a positive case of COVID-19 at the Greater Des Moines Softball Complex.
According to a press release, leaders were aware of a positive case of the virus from a participant in the 7:30 p.m. league on July 22.
They said teams, staff and umpires who were onsite that night have been notifeid.
Officials said high-touch places like benches and common areas of the facility are disinfected multiple times daily.
