x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

coronavirus

Administrators: Possible exposure to COVID-19 at South Hardin High School graduation ceremony

Leaders said a graduate from the class of 2020 was confirmed to have the virus.
Credit: WOI

Administrators at South Hardin Schools are warning families one of its graduates who participated in a graduation ceremony is confirmed to have had COVID-19.

The graduation ceremony for South Hardin High School took place June 27. 

They say the graduate didn't show symptoms, but was aware of their exposure through contract tracing.

Administrators said they are urging those who attended last month's ceremony to self-monitor symptoms, avoid close contact with people at risk for severe illness because of COVID-19 and follow CDC guidelines if symptoms develop.

Officials said precautions have been put in place, using recommendations from the CDC and Hardin County Department of Public Health.

RELATED: Bus drivers express concerns over social distancing, sanitation as schools plan fall returns

RELATED: This county has the state's highest positivity rate. What does that mean?

RELATED: COVID-19 in Iowa by the numbers: Cases, testing, deaths