Administrators: Possible exposure to COVID-19 at South Hardin High School graduation ceremony

Administrators at South Hardin Schools are warning families one of its graduates who participated in a graduation ceremony is confirmed to have had COVID-19.

The graduation ceremony for South Hardin High School took place June 27.

They say the graduate didn't show symptoms, but was aware of their exposure through contract tracing.

Administrators said they are urging those who attended last month's ceremony to self-monitor symptoms, avoid close contact with people at risk for severe illness because of COVID-19 and follow CDC guidelines if symptoms develop.