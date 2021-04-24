Shari Norte tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks after her second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Her doctors tell her it helped prevent severe symptoms

TOLEDO, Ohio — When the first COVID-19 vaccines hit the market, there was little data on the possible effects on pregnant women. But now, as some pregnant women have started getting their vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is making a recommendation based on new data.

Shari Norte, who lives in Toledo, received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. Two weeks later, she tested positive for COVID-19. Shari's doctors believe the vaccine saved her from more serious symptoms.

"Once I had COVID, everyone got really concerned," said Shari.

Norte is praising her doctors and her decision to get the vaccine. She said she had a mild headache and fatigue from the shot.

"I wasn't sure if it was just pregnancy symptoms or not," she said, "but at 48 hours, the symptoms just lifted."

Shari's doctors told her the threat of COVID-19 was more serious than any of the possible vaccine side effects. After receiving her second dose on April 1 however, something unexpected happened: she tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she believes it came from her infant son, who was exposed to a positive teacher at daycare. But she says her choice to get vaccinated paid off.

"I'm just so at peace and so at ease that my symptoms are not going to be severe because I had the vaccine," said Shari.

Nine days in, Shari's only symptoms were nasal congestion and loss of taste and smell for two days.

"Everyone is very confident had I not had the vaccine, I would have had some other issues that would've been much more concerning," said Shari.

Norte's doctors and CDC guidance states that pregnant women are more at risk for complications from the coronavirus.

At the same time, a new study from the New England Journal of Medicine found no safety concerns among 35,0000 pregnant women, leading the CDC to now recommend the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women.

"Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Friday.

Norte said she thinks pregnant woman should consult their doctor about the choice to get vaccinated. But as for her, she's confident she made the right choice for herself and her baby and she encourages others to get the vaccine as well.