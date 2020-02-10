How might White House perform contact tracing following positive tests?

According to the White House, the president and first lady are experiencing "mild symptoms."

Following positive COVID-19 tests from President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and aide Hope Hicks, public health officials are now tasked with contact tracing to determine who else could have been exposed to the virus.

The president tweeted out early Friday morning that he and the First Lady would begin quarantine.

According to the White House, the two are experiencing "mild symptoms."

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have tested negative, their campaign said. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Local 5 spoke with Dr. Rossana Rosa, an infectious disease expert, on how contact tracing could work in a situation like this.

"One of the ways in which you can do contact tracing is actually by, you know, taking a history from from a case that you have identified and essentially try to jog their memory," Rosa said. "Try to recreate their last few days and, and determine who they have been in close contact with."

While Hicks was reportedly the first person to test positive among the White House cases, that doesn't necessarily make contact tracing easier.

"It really depends on the contact, right? I'm sure he has a very tight schedule, and who comes in contact with him is very closely held so you might be able to more easily identify that exposure." Rosa said. "The farther you go out in their circle then perhaps it becomes much more difficult to say who was the person that initially—you know, his aide—contracted this from and who were they in contact with."

