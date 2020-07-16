Principal Charity Classic canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Principal Charity Classic presented by Wells Fargo has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic presented by Wells Fargo has been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The annual tournament that has raised more than $23 million for Iowa kids since 2007 had been postponed to September 1-6.

While the event will not take place as planned at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, organizers said the tournament remains on-track to raise millions of dollars for Iowa’s children charities.

“The Principal Charity Classic is about giving back to Iowa kids, and today that cause is more important than ever,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO of Principal. “I want to thank everyone who has shown support for this tournament for the past 12 years. Although world-class golf will have to wait until 2021, I hope you will join us in taking action now to support our charity partners in 2020. As title sponsor, we’ll be honoring our giving commitment to Iowa’s children’s charities and I hope you’ll join us in helping make this year’s Principal Charity Classic beneficial to our community.”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Principal Charity Classic will be honored at the 2021 tournament, slated for June 1-6, 2021. Ticket holders can also choose to donate the value of their ticket to charity or request a refund on the Principal Charity Classic’s website.