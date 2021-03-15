Can virtual students go to prom? One district says 'yes' after parents voice concerns

West Burlington backtracked their decision to not allow virtual students to attend prom. Here's what other metro schools are planning for this year.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — One of the biggest traditions in a high schooler's career is dressing up and dancing the night away at prom, and of course, the world knows that didn't happen exactly as planned last year.

This year, it's not going exactly as planned for students who decided to take the virtual learning route due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooke Marland said her daughter Malea Craig is a junior at West Burlington.

Malea received an email from the principal that said, "Students participating in school virtually will not be allowed to attend this event due to the district's inability to ensure at the highest level possible that all health and safety protocols will be followed at the level deemed necessary to meet the needs/desires of students and families related to medical concerns around COVID-19."

Malea said she felt disappointed when she got that email.

"It kind of upset me.," Malea told Local 5's Lakyn McGee. "I had tears in my eyes at first."

Marland said she kept Malea learning remotely to slow the spread of the virus. She noted they were assured her daughter could participate in extracurricular activities.

"These kids could have done band, choir, or anything else, or attend sporting events and now you’re stripping them of their chance to go to prom," said Marland.

She and a few other moms took to social media to voice their concerns.

Three days later, a second email was sent from the principal:

"In much reflection I have resolved to this.... the memory our students should have is not of a spectacle or tension especially for the seniors who never had the experience last year. It should be a memory of fun and happiness... I will not risk marring this experience for all of our students due to one or two adults."

Local 5 reached out to the Des Moines, Ames, Waukee, and Ankeny school districts to see what their plans are for this year's prom.

Ankeny will host only seniors at prom that are either remote and in-person.

At Waukee, only juniors and seniors. Both remote and in-person can go.

In Ames, a teacher told Local 5 it would be a punishment to not allow remote students to go, but the district hasn't decided yet.