Band sees performance canceled by bar shutdown proclamation

The Punching Pandas are a local band who had their Friday show canceled because of Gov. Reynolds's proclamation to shut down bars in some Iowa counties due to COVID.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bars and breweries in some Iowa counties are now closed, and Iowans are feeling the ripple effect.

The Punching Pandas, a local band, had a performance scheduled at a bar for Friday night. Because of the shutdown, that performance was canceled.

One of the band's members says getting performances canceled at the last minute has been a norm all summer.

"There is confusion, because there's no guideline for this," Joseph Coons said. "It's a top-down thing. The leadership and information is always changing and I think everybody is sort of feeling it out."

Coons says he and his band just want to play, but in this day in age, they have to regularly discuss when/if they'll take a show.

"As a musician, you want to perform and have a crazy show, and some days you lean on that side of the equation and you have people who say that's unsafe," Coons said. "And then you lean the other way, and you of course have the other side of the coin."