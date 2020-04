Bob Ottenhoff, the interim CEO of WBGO radio in New Jersey, spoke with Local 5 on the impact of Steven Edwards. Edwards, who was a lawyer and an Iowa native, died from COVID-19 this month.

In addition, Edwards was a member of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was a member of the group called "The Stompers," which the Hall of Fame said opened for such acts like The Everly Brothers.