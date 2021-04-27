Powerful Iowa companies got state testing help, records show

The state sent "strike teams" to conduct rapid on-site testing at 17 businesses during 2020, including some of Iowa's most powerful beef and pork producers.

Newly released records show the state of Iowa deployed “strike teams” to conduct rapid on-site coronavirus testing at 17 businesses in 2020, including some of the state's most powerful pork and beef companies.

At least four of the companies that received help from strike teams are owned by major donors to the campaign of Gov. Kim Reynolds, including Iowa Select Farms, Lynch Livestock, Prestage Farms and GMT Corp.