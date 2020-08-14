Reclaimed Rails requiring masks

It follows scares of employees getting coronavirus.

BONDURANT, Iowa — Scares of employees getting coronavirus causing a brewery to mandate customers wear a mask at all times, if you're not at your seat.

Reclaimed Rails took extra precautions after those scares.

They noticed they have a lot of older customers, so they want to protect them.

The manager there says customers have mostly been receptive, even though there isn't a way to please everybody.

"Just wearing a mask is just a small thing you can do to prevent the spread," Mason Ferguson, Taproom Manager for Reclaimed Rails said. "It's not perfect. It's not 100%. It's a lot better than doing nothing.

"With the old people that come in here, as well as people who have autoimmune disorders that we don't know about or people at risk that come in. It's just a way to protect them."

Ferguson says they offer free masks if you don't have one.