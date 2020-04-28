Rep. Axne pitched stimulus check phone line to IRS

Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne says millions of Americans don't have internet access, therefore having no way of checking the status of their stimulus checks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Recently, the IRS set up an internet portal to keep track of their stimulus checks, and to be able to get it quicker by giving direct deposit information.

But there are many Iowans without internet access, therefore having no way to do that. In response, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne wrote a letter to the IRS pitching a phone line.

"We have folks who don't know how they're going to be getting their checks when they're going to be getting them and if they're even going to the right addresses," Axne said.

"I wanted to make sure that we put a phone number in place to allow Iowans to be able to call and get that money that they need as quickly as they possibly can."

Axne says there's an estimated 20 million Americans without internet access. She says not accommodating for those without internet was a pretty grievous oversight on the IRS's part.

"How did they not see this coming? It's our responsibility in government and certainly in the departments that implement the policy to be prepared for this. And to not recognize that millions of people across this country don't have the access that they need to get the funds is it wasn't a definitely an error and oversight," Axne said.