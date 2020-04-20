Restaurants keep adapting to new norm as COVID-19 pandemic continues

It's been a month since restaurants closed their doors. After all this time, places like Hessen Haus in Des Moines have to keep adapting to keep business afloat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's hard to believe it's been a month since restaurants were ordered to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. But in that time, places like Hessen Haus in downtown Des Moines have learned to adapt to the changes.

Ivy Miller, the general manager of Hessen Haus, says many others can learn to do the same.

"We knew this wasn't doing to be as short-term as some people were optimistic about," Miller said. "We made sure to plan that this was going to last a while."

Part of that planning was doing something they'd never done before: delivery and curbside take-out.

Miller says it was slow at first, but orders started to pick up once they started serving alcohol to go as well.

"When the cocktails were introduced, that really took off," Miller said. "People got food from one place and a cocktail or a beer from here, and then dessert at another place. I think that's really special."

With the pandemic still going on, Miller says all her restaurant can do is continue to adapt. And at the end of the day, whatever it brings, she's looking at it as a positive experience.