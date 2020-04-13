Restaurants offer carry-out deals on first holiday of COVID-19 outbreak

Some places kept their doors shut, while others, like Montana Mike's Steakhouse, made the most of the situation by offering Easter specials on delivery or carry-out.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday marked the first holiday that we've had during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restaurants, for some of which Easter is one of the biggest days of the year, had to adjust accordingly.

Some places kept their doors shut, while others made the most of the situation by offering Easter specials on delivery or carry-out.

One of those places was Montana Mike's Steakhouse, a Des Moines staple who ordinarily offers Easter meals. They couldn't feed their hungry patrons the normal way, so they decided to take a different approach.

"We needed to come up with something for the community since we couldn't celebrate with out families because of the virus," Montana Mike's Tina Stockwell said.

"We did an Easter special of ham or lasagna, both maked here in the restaurant. And of course, we got lots of our cinnamon butter and our rolls that people added on."

And for perhaps the first time since they had to close their dining room, business was booming.

"We did about 20 deliveries alone today, and probably around 40 in-house that were either curbside or to-go's," Stockwell said.